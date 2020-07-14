Takeout Tuesday: Delicious Delivery Options

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about Trashless, an awesome company that delivers fresh, local ingredients — as well as pantry items and household staples — to your door in reusable containers. Whenever you get a new delivery, Trashless will take their original container back to be washed and used again.



Now they’ve got a new partnership to get excited about — baked goods from our friends at Easy Tiger! You can now get the entire line of Easy Tiger breads with your Trashless delivery. Great, local ingredients, baked the night before and delivered in compostable paper packaging. Gluten-free options are coming soon!



Also worth a mention: Farmhouse Delivery. It’s online marketplace with fresh produce, pasture-raised meats, meal kits, subscription boxes, restaurant-partner products and more! They’re currently available for non-contact delivery here in Austin, and they’re open for new members!



And last but certainly not least, local baker Kendall Melton is launching her new pastry program, Vivian’s Boulangerie, on the Vinder app! You might’ve even tried her sweets before: Kendall has worked with Contigo, Chicon and Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop in the past.

Kendall is launching French-inspired items like blackberry cream cheese tiger claws, salted dark chocolate chip cookies and her ever-famous almond croissants. She also has created a line of homemade syrups in various flavors: vanilla bean with glitter, strawberry, chocolate, coffee and bourbon spice, that can be used for sweetening milks, coffees, cocktails or champagnes to enjoy with your pastries.



Right now, you can only get these amazing treats on the Vinder app, so download it today! Find

Vivian’s Boulangerie and help support Kendall’s new venture. See more of her delicious treats

on social media, too: @Vivian’sATX.

