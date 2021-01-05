TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Counter Culture

Counter Culture exists to provide Austin and its people with a uniquely casual plant-based dining experience—one that fortifies their health, is gentle on their wallets, delights their taste buds, and is respectful to the environment.

Founded in 2009 as a food trailer by Sue Davis, Counter Culture moved to a brick and mortar in early 2012 where it stands today. Located at 2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, Texas. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM.













Sue prepares only meatless, dairy-free, and raw foods, made from scratch and offered at remarkably affordable prices. Sue believes in the health benefits of a plant-based diet. Inspired by her dedication to sustainable development, she emphasizes organic ingredients. Whenever possible, she procures local foods, to support area farmers, and to minimize her environmental impact. Chef Sue creates healthy, delicious food that satisfies her diverse clientele—all without using any animal products.

Counter Culture has a large repertoire of plant-based foods that delight omnivores, as well as vegetarians. Customers can order meat-free versions of their favorite dishes from mac and cheese to pizza, or try Chef Sue’s daily seasonal specials, as well as a variety of salads, soups & handmade desserts. In addition, Sue offers gluten-free and soy-free options. Although vegan doesn’t always mean healthy, Sue emphasizes nutritious, unprocessed foods. In addition to her personal ethos about good food, she recognizes the rising demand for whole foods that are free of artificial ingredients, allergens, and pesticides.













With half the staff, Counter Culture has been finding ways to support our community by connecting with those on social media to help give back to those in need:

They have partnered with Drive A Senior West for the first 4 months of the pandemic. Supplying meals for weekly deliveries to seniors in need.

They have a “Pay It Forward” option on their online menu and use that, plus their own funds, to donate food to anyone who reaches out to them.

Counter Culture has also partnered with the City Of Austin and offered Comfort Care Packages of full meals to families in need.

Restaurants interested in participating in the Comfort Care Package program can sign up on the Texas Restaurant Association website.

Families in need of food can find additional help online: https://www.211texas.org/