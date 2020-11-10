TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Chicken Salad Shoppe Now Open On Burnet Road

A husband and wife duo are aiming to bring a new spin on classic chicken salad dishes to Austin. Chicken Salad Shoppe is now open on Burnet Road, serving “flavoristic”, unique takes on the classic chicken salad, sandwiches, wraps, monster ½ pound cookies, and sides.

Owners Ivan and Molly Mills know upscale cuisine. The pair are the owners of Vanilla Orchid Catering, which has been operating for 11 years, and Austin-native Molly was previously a chef at famed Hudson’s on the Bend. The Chicken Salad Shoppe menu features inventive takes on chicken salad including The Texan: Fried Chicken Salad; the James Banh: a spicy Thai peanut banh mi chicken salad; Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad; fruit-focused chicken salads like Apricot and Blueberry; and spicy Chipotle Chicken Salad. All chicken salads are served in the form of sandwiches, wraps, or composed salads. The menu also offers house-made soups, sides, and most notably their signature Texas-Sized ½ Pound Monster Cookies in delectable flavors like Nutella-Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip; Grasshopper Mint; Strawberry Cheesecake; Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip; and other seasonal flavors.

Chicken Salad Shoppe is a ghost kitchen operating for takeout and delivery only. View their full menu here!

We are currently operating as a ghost kitchen for a number of reasons. First is that it’s a safe and convenient way for customers to order online and have their food delivered or scheduled for contactless curbside pickup. We originally planned to launch a brick-and-mortar. After a few months, we realized Covid wasn’t going to go away anytime soon. So instead of sitting on this concept, we decided to launch as a ghost kitchen in the middle of a pandemic in hopes of keeping our amazing chefs employed while also serving Austin something new and fun in a safe way during this season. We are grateful to have the opportunity to share this concept with Austin. It wasn’t our original plan to “pivot” Vanilla Orchid into this concept but for the moment, it’s helping to keep our staff employed while we introduce this new concept to our community and city.” Ivan Mills, Co-Owner

Chicken Salad Shoppe is located at 7433 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757, hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10am to 4pm, closed Sundays.

Follow Chicken Salad Shoppe on social media @chickensaladshoppe and find more info and order online at chickensaladshoppe.com.