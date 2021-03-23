Takeout Tuesday: Check Out Austin’s Newest Bodega, “Wicky’s Walkup”

Wicky’s Walkup, a “swamp tiki” walkup bodega, is officially opened! Located at 2400 Webberville Rd. Austin, TX, serving muffulettas, frozen daiquiris to-go, shrimp rolls, breakfast biscuits, and grocery essentials.







Wicky’s Walkup is a casual walkup window with an outdoor patio, and the menu consists of traditional muffulettas and New-England style Shrimp Rolls, both served on Easy Tiger bread. A “Tots” section of the menu includes Brunch Tots and Elotes Tots, as well as breakfast biscuits and salads, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Vegetarian options include a Jamaican-Jerk Jackfruit Roll and a Citrus-Marinated Beet Muffuletta. Desserts including cookies and banana pudding will also be served.

Wicky’s Walkup drink menu offers Daiquiris To Go (Webberville Rd is an open container), as well as cocktails in a can from Ranch Rider Spirits, bottles of wine, six-packs of beer, and non-alcoholic offerings like strawberry lemonade, peach tea, and Rambler Sparkling water.





Wicky’s Walkup offers a notary service and will notarize documents for $4 per stamp, or free with any purchase. Wicky’s Walkup hours will be Monday through Friday, from 11 am to 3 pm. They’re located at the corner of The Cavalier. Follow Wicky’s Walkup on Instagram @wickyswalkup.

Wicky’s Walkup is owned and operated by Austin hospitality veterans and couple Rachelle Fox and Chadwick Leger. Rachelle and Chadwick also own and operate The Cavalier and the Taco Fuego pop-up. Find more info and view the menu at www.thecavalieratx.com/wickys-walkup.