Takeout Tuesday: Celebrate Independence Day With Andiamo Ristorante’s To-Go Picnic Boxes

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Andiamo Italiano is offering delectable Italian-summer-style Picnic Boxes for preorder and pickup on Friday, July 3rd between 5-9 pm. Orders can be made by calling (512) 719-3377.
The Picnic Box: $25 for 1 person / $50 for 2 people

  • Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, spinach and tomato panini
  • Side of pickled pepper and mushrooms
  • Watermelon, arugula, and feta cheese salad 
  • Wine pairings to go:
  • $20 Terre Gaia Prosecco 
  • $20 Li Veli Negroamaro Rose 
  • $25 J. Hofstatter Pinot Nero Riserva 

Andiamo’s entire menu is available for takeout. Their menu is filled with house made pasta and seasonal Italian family recipes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss