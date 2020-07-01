Takeout Tuesday: Celebrate Independence Day With Andiamo Ristorante’s To-Go Picnic Boxes

Andiamo Italiano is offering delectable Italian-summer-style Picnic Boxes for preorder and pickup on Friday, July 3rd between 5-9 pm. Orders can be made by calling (512) 719-3377.
The Picnic Box: $25 for 1 person / $50 for 2 people
- Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, spinach and tomato panini
- Side of pickled pepper and mushrooms
- Watermelon, arugula, and feta cheese salad
- Wine pairings to go:
- $20 Terre Gaia Prosecco
- $20 Li Veli Negroamaro Rose
- $25 J. Hofstatter Pinot Nero Riserva
Andiamo’s entire menu is available for takeout. Their menu is filled with house made pasta and seasonal Italian family recipes.