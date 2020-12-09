Takeout Tuesday: Bouldin Creek Cafe

Solely a woman-owned business, Bouldin Creek Cafe has been south Austin’s local caffeine dealer for over twenty years!

Owner and avid animal lover Leslie Martin opened Bouldin Creek Café in the summer of 2000 as a way to preserve the character of Austin, as she fell in love in the 80’s when she moved to the city to attend university. She loves the artsy friendly vibe of Austin, and Bouldin Creek Café is her labor of love to keep that alive. Their vegetarian menu has evolved over time, with a focus on totally plant-based meals that even carnivores love.









Bouldin Creek Cafe is your go-to place if you are looking for quality food coupled with fresh coffee. They are currently 100% curbside takeout and provide fairly priced, wholesome vegetarian (with vegan options) food. For over two decades, they have shown vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike that veggie fare can be both flavorful and satisfying. Their baristas are well trained and all coffee offerings are locally roasted, organic, and fair trade as well.





During this time, Bouldin Creek Cafe is also pooling the tips between the front of house and back of house employees, in its commitment to provide livable wages for the hospitality industry through this season of covid safety protocols.

Also, Thursday they are giving 15% of their profits to Refugee Services of Austin as well — an organization that welcomes asylees and survivors of trafficking and other displaced peoples and supports them in integrating and thriving in their new communities.

Bouldin Creek Café is only open for curbside pick-up. To learn more or to place an order visit them online.