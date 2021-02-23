TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Black-Owned Business, Roots Chicken Shak Is Offering $1 Chicken Strips Today!

Roots Chicken Shak, home of chef Tiffany Derry’s famous duck-fat fried chicken, originally debuted in Dallas in 2017. In the fall of 2020, even amidst the pandemic, she brought her popular Southern concept to Austin, located in HEB’S Main Streat Food Hall.

Roots Chicken Shak is operated by T2D Concepts, Tiffany’s purpose-driven hospitality group, which she co-owns with her business partner Tom Foley. The pair founded the company around the idea that everyone should be invited to the table in order to drive economic equality for all.

Tiffany Derry started her career at IHOP at the age of 15 and has since risen through the culinary world to appear on shows like Top Chef and Bar Rescue and even cooked for President Obama at the White House. She’s also a fierce advocate for sustainable food policies and promoting gender and racial equality in the hospitality industry.

Roots Chicken Shak’s menu is inspired by Tiffany’s Southern upbringing on her family’s farm in Louisiana and is anchored by her famous duck-fat fried chicken. The menu features her duck-fat fried chicken in many forms – from wings and tenders to The Big Bird (a fried chicken sandwich with a sweet potato bun, seasonal kale, salad, pickles tomatoes, red onion, herb mayo) and salads.

As a black-owned business, Roots Chicken Shak has been offering $1 chicken strips every Tuesday during February (Black History Month). Today is the is last day to take advantage of this special.

You can visit Roots Chicken Shak at 1801 E 51st St. in Austin and find additional information on their website, https://www.rootschickenshak.com. You can also order delivery to your door from Postmates or Favor Delivery.

In the future, Chef Tiffany hopes to expand the Roots Chicken Shak footprint by providing incentives and opportunities for female chefs of color to operate their own franchise.