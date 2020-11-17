Takeout Tuesday: Aba Restaurant

Austin’s new Mediterranean restaurant Aba is now open for carry-out and dine-in at their location on South Congress Avenue at Music Lane. They are open for dinner seven days a week and weekend brunch.

Photo By Chase Daniel

The menu at Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from the Mediterranean, including Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece.











Photos By Chase Daniel

For guests choosing to dine in at the restaurant, there’s an indoor dining room, a multi-level outdoor patio, and a terrace that accommodates up to 130 and lives under the canopy of a 100+-year-old native Heritage Oak.









Aba is also offering a Thanksgiving feast to-go with a Mediterranean twist. People can order from Aba’s Thanksgiving carry-out menu until Monday, November 23 at 3 p.m. and pick-up or delivery is Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Want To Make Aba’s Muhammara At-Home? Check Out This Must-Try Recipe!

Photo By: Jeff Marini

Ingredients:

Roasted Red Bell Peppers (50 each)

Toasted Cumin (3 T)

Garlic (chopped) (4 T)

Lemon Juice (1 cup)

Toasted Walnuts (1 lb)

Tomato Paste (1 cup)

Pomegranate Molasses (1/2 cup)

Soy Sauce (2 T)

Aleppo (1 cup)

Isot Chili (1 cup)

Olive Oil (1 cup)

Pepper Mill (40 turns)

Salt (2 T)

Directions:

Pulse garlic and lemon juice and allow to sit for five minutes In batches, pulse the chilies and walnuts (there should still be some texture to both) Add the mixture to a large bowl and mix in the rest of the ingredients Season with salt

To make a reservation at Aba or place an order to go, visit their website, or call 737-273-0199.

For those looking for job opportunities, the Aba team is still actively hiring for FOH and BOH positions. To apply visit: www.abarestaurants.com/austin.