Takeout Tuesday: Aba Restaurant

Austin’s new Mediterranean restaurant Aba is now open for carry-out and dine-in at their location on South Congress Avenue at Music Lane. They are open for dinner seven days a week and weekend brunch.
The menu at Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from the Mediterranean, including Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece.
For guests choosing to dine in at the restaurant, there’s an indoor dining room, a multi-level outdoor patio, and a terrace that accommodates up to 130 and lives under the canopy of a 100+-year-old native Heritage Oak.
Aba is also offering a Thanksgiving feast to-go with a Mediterranean twist. People can order from Aba’s Thanksgiving carry-out menu until Monday, November 23 at 3 p.m. and pick-up or delivery is Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Want To Make Aba’s Muhammara At-Home? Check Out This Must-Try Recipe!
Ingredients:
- Roasted Red Bell Peppers (50 each)
- Toasted Cumin (3 T)
- Garlic (chopped) (4 T)
- Lemon Juice (1 cup)
- Toasted Walnuts (1 lb)
- Tomato Paste (1 cup)
- Pomegranate Molasses (1/2 cup)
- Soy Sauce (2 T)
- Aleppo (1 cup)
- Isot Chili (1 cup)
- Olive Oil (1 cup)
- Pepper Mill (40 turns)
- Salt (2 T)
Directions:
- Pulse garlic and lemon juice and allow to sit for five minutes
- In batches, pulse the chilies and walnuts (there should still be some texture to both)
- Add the mixture to a large bowl and mix in the rest of the ingredients
- Season with salt
To make a reservation at Aba or place an order to go, visit their website, or call 737-273-0199.
For those looking for job opportunities, the Aba team is still actively hiring for FOH and BOH positions. To apply visit: www.abarestaurants.com/austin.