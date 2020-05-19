Takeout Taco Tuesday With Suerte

Suerte is now offering street tacos for carryout as “Suerte Taqueria.”



Photo by Richard Casteel / Dandelion Gatherings

Suerte is open for lunch and dinner carryout Tuesday-Thursday 12-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 12-9 p.m.

The menu features tacos, quesadillas, housemade chips and salsas, sides and dessert all using local, seasonal ingredients.

Photo by Richard Casteel / Dandelion Gatherings

The menu has classic Suerte dishes like Suadero tacos and esquites, as well as items never before featured on the Suerte menu.

The menu will change based on seasonality and Chef Fermín’s inspiration.

Customers can order beer, wine and cocktail kits for the Nada Paloma, the Don Dario (Suerte’s version of a margarita) and a Carajillo coffee cocktail.

Photo by Richard Casteel / Dandelion Gatherings

For the do it yourself cook, Suerte is selling a Suadero taco meal kit, migas meal kit, lemon cheesecake cookie dough and masa by the pint. All items are accompanied by instructional videos.

Ordering is available online at suerteatx.com.