Take The Plexaderm 10-Minute Challenge

Maybe you haven’t heard of it yet, but check this out: the Plexaderm 10-Minute Challenge to shrink under-eye bags and wrinkles! Stephanie Danielson, Lifestyle Expert, stopped by to share what makes Plexaderm different.

You can get up to 50% off today by visiting www.plexaderm.com, or by calling 1 (800) 727-6719. You’ll also get free shipping by ordering now. Follow @Plexaderm on Instagram and Facebook to see more results!

Sponsored by Plexaderm. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.