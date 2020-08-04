Take The Bite Out Of Snake Bites With Physicians Premier ER Bastrop

This week our Producer Dustin visited with DeAnna S. Gillespie, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, Nurse Manager & Facility Administrator for Physicians Premier ER in Bastrop. The topic of discussion? Snake bites and how to handle them!

What are the most common myth about snake bites that you want us to know?

The most common myth is the concept that a smaller snake can’t control its venom so their bites are more serious. That simply is not true. The larger the snake the larger potential venom load.

What should someone do who gets bitten by a snake?

You should seek emergency medical care in an Emergency Room. My preference would be for you to go to an ER with anti-venom. Our ER does carry anti-venom for rattle snake, water moccasin and copperheads.

What should someone NOT do if they get bitten by a snake?

Please do NOT apply a tourniquet, ice, suction devices or electrical shock of any kind. None of these things help and have been proven to actually make your snakebite worse.

Do you need someone to bring the snake with them to the ER if they are bitten?

No, we prefer that you not bring the snake with you. A picture from your phone is great but also not required. Anyone versed in snakebite care will be able to tell if you have received an envenomation from a poisonous snake.

Sponsored by Physicians Premier ER. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.