Aline Ferreira of Austin Subaru joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their “Do Good Feel Good” event that benefits six Love Promise charity partners with the help of their customers.

During the month of June, for every new car lease or purchase at Austin Subaru, they will donate $50 to the customer’s choice of one of those six Love Promise charity partners.

Why is Do Good Feel Good special?

“Do Good Feel Good is our way of involving the Austin community by giving back to our local nonprofits. At Austin Subaru, we have six Love Promise charity partners that fall under our Love Promise pillars.”

Pillar partners include:

Foster Village

Waterloo Greenway

The Dog Alliance

Caritas of Austin

Communities In Schools

Austin Pets Alive!

“By supporting those pillars of positivity, we strive to make the world a better place, and since this is our first time doing the Do Good Feel Good event we’re just so excited to see the turnout!”

What is Austin Subaru’s Love Promise?

“So this year we’ve actually been awarded the 2023 Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment Award, which nationally recognized our dedication to our community and the Subaru Love Promise. It’s our commitment to being more than just a car company. We’ve dedicated our business to love and growth. Ever since Austin Subaru opened its doors, we’ve donated millions to a variety of charitable organizations. From our local homeless shelters to our furry friends at APA!, and even the children of our community, there is just a multitude of lives we’ve aimed to change and it all starts with Love.”

How can people participate in this event?

“Call 512-220-0930 or visit AustinSubaru.com to set an appointment to purchase or lease a new vehicle. If you’re not in the market for a new vehicle, viewers can get involved by going to our social media pages @AustinSubaru and voting on which charity they believe should be our Share The Love Partner for the year, because again at Austin Subaru we believe that you don’t have to own a Subaru to love Austin Subaru.”

Make sure to follow along on Instagram @AustinSubaru to make your voice heard. Call 512-220-0930 or visit AustinSubaru.com to make an appointment today. Austin Subaru is located at 8100 Burnet Rd.

