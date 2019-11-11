Take Lessons and Jam Out With Girl Guitar Austin

It’s never too late to learn a new skill! Mandy Rowden combined her love of teaching, playing, wine, and good old-fashioned fun to form “Girl Guitar,” a program designed to teach women – from college students to grandmas – how to play guitar.

The six-week program brings an intimate group of women together each week to learn the basics and culminates with an on-stage showcase performing their song.

You can sign up by visiting www.GirlGuitarAustin.com. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, too: @GirlGuitar.