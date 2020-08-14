Take Heart Masks Is Embracing Change & Doing It With Style

Take Heart Masks is a line of premium face masks created by Linda Asaf and her team to help the homeless, front line workers, and others.

By keeping production local, Take Heart Masks is helping support Austin manufacturing businesses. In addition, turnaround times will be faster enabling them to start distributing the masks in as little as two weeks. They need the community to help join them with this important cause to help stop the spread of coronavirus and protect those in need.

Their goal is to provide 5,000 face masks for Austin’s homeless population.

To cover material and labor costs for 5,000 masks they need to raise $35,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis have created additional challenges for people experiencing homelessness in Austin. Resources have become more difficult to come by and avenues to subsist are dwindling. The situation is expected to get worse with tens of thousands of Austinites losing their jobs. Estimates predict a 40-45% increase in homelessness nationwide by the end of 2020..’ Study by Dr. Brendan O’Flaherty, Columbia University