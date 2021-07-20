Take Control Of Your Hormonal Health With Hello.Me

Founder and CEO of Hello.Me Julie McClure spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about her wellness and beauty brand that’s dedicated to helping women take control of their hormonal health.

What is Hello.Me?

“Hello.Me is a hormonal wellness and beauty brand I founded in 2018 that’s dedicated to helping

women recalibrate their health by taking back control of their hormones to look and feel amazing​ at

every stage of life,” McClure said.

What led you to start the business?

“I spent a decade seeking relief from the chronic migraines (and later anxiety) that I experienced

while on birth control. Hello.Me was born out of the desire to solve the vast beauty and health pain points

associated with hormonal imbalances — a huge unmet need for women and one that spans over four

decades of a woman’s adult life,” McClure said. “Through holistic, natural solutions that get to the root cause of symptoms, I’m on a mission to change what it means to ‘be hormonal’ and to move women from a state of surviving to thriving!”

You have some tips that you want to share with women as they progress in their wellness journey, tell us more!

“At Hello.Me, our signature product is the ‘Top Up Tonic,’ which I lovingly refer to as birth control’s must-have sidekick – it is revolutionizing the lives of millions of women. Top Up Tonic is a daily supplement formulated to replenish all that birth control strips away which leads to unwanted side effects including:

Fatigue

Bloating

Mood swings

Low sex drive

Acne

Headaches

Low thyroid​ ​symptoms

Anxiety

Depression

So, tell us, how does it work?

“The Health Canada-approved combination of probiotics, antioxidants, and vitamins fortifies​​ hormonal birth

control-induced nutrient deficiencies and helps to reduce the long-term health risks associated with​ these​

prolonged deficiencies. Made from highly bioavailable, ethically sourced, and vegan ingredients, ‘Top Up Tonic’ has been lauded as a ‘game-changer’ and ‘miracle worker’ by thousands of customers. Women can now address their hormonal symptoms and safeguard their long-term health,” McClure said.

Alright, so it’s a daily supplement. Any directions on how to take it?

“One capsule of ‘Top Up Tonic’ should be taken with your hormonal birth control and with food,

once a day,” McClure said.

Where can viewers purchase the ‘Top Up Tonic?‘

“A 30-day supply is available to purchase at Hello.Me for $54.99 a month. Studio 512 viewers will receive 20% off their first purchase with code STUDIO512.”

This segment is paid for by Hello.Me and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.