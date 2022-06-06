Dr. Rachel Sosland, a board-certified urologist at Urology Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about common bladder control problems that affect millions of men and women in the US.

Dr. Sosland discussed common bladder control problems, symptoms and diagnosis, treatment options, and more.

“Millions of men and women in the United States are commonly affected by bladder control problems. These conditions include stress incontinence, overactive bladder, and urinary retention. All of these issues have symptoms that can negatively impact the quality of a person’s life,” Dr. Sosland said.

“These include frequent and urgent urination, wetting accidents, and using the restroom several times during the day and night. However, these conditions are often treatable with simple behavioral and lifestyle changes, medications, or third-line therapies.”

Urology Austin has 18 Central Texas locations. To find one near you and learn more about how they can help, go to UrologyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Urology Austin & Medtronic and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.