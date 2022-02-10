Take Care Of Your Heart Health With A Stress Echocardiogram At Ally Medical

Dr. Pikul Patel, the Bastrop medical director with Ally Medical, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about stress echocardiograms (ECG).

What is a stress echocardiogram?

“It is a test used to see how your heart works under pressure and looks for any signs of heart damage or a heart attack. It is something cardiologists use to determine if you have any major issues with your heart and if you need to have a heart catheterization and possibly heart stents placed. It is a dynamic test that combines a stress test and an ultrasound to look at active real-time pictures of what your heart looks like under stress. In our specific case, we create that stress by having you ride a stationary bike (kind of like a treadmill at a hospital) to get your heart rate up and see how your heart responds.”

Why do I need a stress echocardiogram?

“Your doctor may recommend it if you have any symptoms of a heart problem like chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or an irregular heartbeat. It helps us understand if your symptoms are due to your heart or possibly something else. It is a diagnostic tool that allows us to see heart problems like severe coronary heart disease (blockages in your blood vessels), heart failure, heart valve problems.”

What is the process for a stress echocardiogram?

“In the ER, we first start by looking at your heart rhythm with an EKG, and then we do some basic blood work to see if you have any signs of heart damage. We then call in a technician who has been specifically trained to do stress echocardiograms and works with the cardiologists to do the exam-instead of a traditional treadmill we use a stationary bike to get your heart rate elevated (and create that stress). While on the bike, we use a special cardiac ultrasound machine to take active pictures of your heart and look at blood flow to heart tissue for any signs of blockages or heart damage indicating a possible heart attack. This is all done under the supervision of a board-certified emergency medicine physician and the cardiologists who are available for consultation. The images are then looked at by a cardiologist who determines whether it is normal or not, whether you need to have a heart catheterization done or can go home. This takes about 45 minutes for the exam and we monitor you for a number of hours in the ER before and after the exam with multiple EKGs and heart enzymes being done to continuously monitor for any signs of a heart attack.”

Can I go home after a stress echocardiogram?

“Yes, you may be able to go home if the blood work and cardiologist determine you aren’t having an active heart attack. If it does appear abnormal and you need for example a heart catheterization done, the cardiologists will arrange for us to transfer to a facility where he can do that immediately. If you are discharged home, you then follow up with the cardiologist who reads your stress test and is familiar with your case in one week. So you not only get the test done, you get it read right away and we arrange for follow-up within a week.”

To learn more about Ally Medical and their four Austin area locations, go to AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.