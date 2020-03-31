Take A Virtual Home Tour With On Air Realty

Have you been spending your free time looking for a new place to call home? On Air Realty wants to help you – they’re offering some useful resources to their clients including virtual home tours and a weekly real estate show on our sister station KBVO- Stephanie sat down with one of their realtors to get some current info on the market.

How is your company adapting to what’s going on for your clients?

For the people who are still selling their homes. We already offer so much when it comes to media adverting so it hasn’t changed too much. We include 3d Matorport tour so people can walk a property where anywhere. It’s extremely detailed and picks up everything. We also feature listings on your tv show that airs every Sunday on this same channel. We already work from a green platform so presenting offer and signing contracts are all done online and over video calls. For our buyers, we are offering video walkthurs on properties that are Vacant all my agents have been trained to be very detailed when it comes to walking you through a property this way as we have been working without of state buyer for years. lots of times buying homes site unseen. our inspectors & title companies have also already adapted to this change.

Has this Marjory impacted the market here in central Texas?

At this Moment no. Rate are GREAT and just in the last week, we have had multiple closing ranging from interest rates of high 2% to very 3%’s. This is like with any market if pricing drops, in this case, your interest rate for the next 15-30 years is saving you 100 of thousands of dollars you would be yelling to everyone buy buy buy! We are still facing a hot market. We have builder on waitlist with no lots to build on. Just this last week we had a property getting 20,000 over asking price! The great thing about working with us is we have a great buyer power program that offers our clients free help on getting a game plan put together for getting them approved. This way we can make our offer look much stronger in a multiple offer situations.

What about people who are facing some hardship right now that own a home?

Well, there are a few helpful tips for you. With the rates being so low it could be beneficial for you to refi. you can get into a better loan program along with up to a 2 months grace period if you refi right at 4/1/2020. You are also looking at pulling equity out of your home by either selling or possibly doing a cash-out refi. I don’t always recommend the cash-out refi but it is an option. Also with selling your home and take that equity. I highly suggest you call us if you are thinking about doing this and don’t have the funds or time to fix it up. we work with a large database of investors. So we can get your home sold fast for much less out of pocket than other big companies that say they will buy your home cash but has tones of inflated fees. Lastly, if you have lost your job and can not pay your mortgage or your not making money right now and are worried you will fall behind on your mortgage call your mortgage company asap. do not wait until you are 30 days late! Most mortgage companies will work with you! If you have fallen behind for any reason and are possible going into foreclosure contact us right away we would be happy to help you work with the bank on either giving you a short sale option or allowing you to sell outright! Just know there are always options and we are here to help!

