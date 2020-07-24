Take A Short Vacation With Hotwire

It’s summer and quarantine has made us all stir crazy yet a majority of Americans have not taken a vacation day since the start of COVID-19. Is it safe to travel? Can you get away and protect yourself? Brain-health expert and author Dr. Mike Dow explains how short getaways can boost your mental health while safely taking all necessary precautions.

Dr Dow you had to change your vacation plans around due to COVID-19. Can you tell us about that?

I was supposed to take a week long vacation to Amsterdam and of course that got cancelled and so I used Hotwire to book a Hot Rate in Palm Springs at a 5 star boutique hotel which is only a few hours away from me in Los Angeles. We are seeing 62% of Americans not taking vacation which can make people feel anxious, depressed and tired. It’s so important that we mind our physical health but simultaneously need to be balancing our mental health and quick getaways are an easy way to do so.

And you want people to focus on short vacations close to home, right?

Number one it’s safer that way. Up to 90% of Americans say they will take precautions and the biggest precaution they said they will take is travel by car. The second thing is that things are always changing so who knows what will happen in three months? You do know what will happen this week so I encourage people to book the week of their trip so you aren’t subject to changing guidelines and if you stay within your region you know all of the local restrictions.

Hotwire can help you save big with their Hot Rates. Make sure to visit them online at Hotwire.com.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.