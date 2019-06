Take a Peak at These Austin Ponds Take a Peak at These Austin Ponds prev next

Did you know Austin has a Pond Society? They've got an upcoming tour that will let you see what the beautiful backyards in town have to offer.

The 25th annual Austin Pond Society Pond and Garden Tour is happening this weekend, June 1st and 2nd. You get to see 8 different locations each day, so go and get some inspiration! Early Bird Tickets are still available through May 31st. Learn more at AustinPondSociety.org.