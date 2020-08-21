Take A FREE Virtual Dance Class With The Family This Weekend, Courtesy Of Texas Performing Arts & Contra-Tiempo

To continue to fulfill its mission to bring leading artists to Austin, Texas Performing Arts presents Dancing Familias, a free online creative movement class for the family by CONTRA-TIEMPO, an acclaimed urban Latin Dance Theater company based in Los Angeles. The event is sponsored by H-E-B.

Tune in and move with CONTRA-TIEMPO’s choreographer, dancer and mama ARTivist, Ana Maria Alvarez, for her full-body dance class, Dancing Familias on Saturday, August 22 at 10 a.m. Designed for caretakers and their kiddos, Ana Maria will guide the group in salsa dance and grooving, to build connection and work that radical “joy” muscle! This class is best for ages 3 and up, and all levels are welcome. Even if you don’t have children, you can enjoy this experience.

Register and RSVP for this free Zoom class by Friday, August 21 at 10 p.m. A confirmation email will be sent with participation instructions prior to the event. For questions, please contact CCE@texasperformingarts.org.

ABOUT CONTRA-TIEMPO

CONTRA-TIEMPO is an LA-based dance company founded in 2005 and directed by Ana Maria Alvarez. The company is dedicated to transforming the world through dance. Their unique urban Latin dance theater work brings to life voices that are not traditionally heard on the concert stage. CONTRA-TIEMPO is rooted in salsa and Afro-Cuban and draws from hip-hop, urban and contemporary dance-theater.

ABOUT ANA MARIA ALVAREZ

Ana Maria Alvarez is a skilled dancer, prolific choreographer and masterful teaching artist who has achieved multiple accolades for her dynamic work.

Alvarez received a BA in Dance and Politics from Oberlin College and a Masters in Fine Arts in Choreography from UCLA’s Department of World Arts and Cultures. She is a two time grantee of NEFA National Dance Project (2014, 2016), seven time grantee of NEFA National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, five time grantee of the Center for Creative Innovation and the recipient of the 2015 and 2017 Engaging Dance Audiences Grant administered by DanceUSA. She has been awarded and recognized for her work including the prestigious Mujeras Destacadas award in 2012 by LA Opinion, and in 2016 she earned a Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival Rainbow Award for her work “Agua Furiosa”.

ABOUT TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS

Texas Performing Arts is the performing arts presenting program of The University of Texas at Austin and operates campus venues including Bass Concert Hall and McCullough Theatre. It is the home of the Lexus Broadway in Austin series. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theater in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive Director in January, 2020.

