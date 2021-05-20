Take A Flight 65 Million Years In The Making With Science Mill

If your little ones can already pronounce “Stegosaurus” and are obsessed with T-Rex we have some “dino-mite” news to share! This morning Dan Patterson of “The Science Mill” is joining us to talk dino’s and

tell us all about their new “Jurassic Flight 4-d experience”

Explore a prehistoric world through the eyes of a soaring pterosaur at the Science Mill’s newest interactive experience, Jurassic Flight 4D, which opens Saturday, May 29 during the museum’s Jurassic Experience event, an all-ages day of dinosaur activities at the Johnson City science museum.

Using an immersive VR headset and motion board, Jurassic Flight lets visitors explore a prehistoric world through the eyes of a soaring pterosaur. Sensors respond to movement in real time to create the seamless sensation of flight, enabling guests to encounter the sky-scraping Brachiosaurus, fierce Allosaurus and more dinosaurs as they migrate, battle and hunt in a richly detailed virtual world created in collaboration with paleontologists.

The Science Mill will celebrate the grand opening of Jurassic Flight on Saturday, May 29 with Jurassic Experience, a day full of dinosaur-themed activities. Attendees can measure massive dinosaur “footprints” and dig for fossils in the outdoor Fossil Dig or digitally using augmented reality cubes. They can meet dinosaur “cousins” at Tortoise Talks featuring African spurred tortoises and dinosaur “descendants”—including owls, kites and other raptors—from Austin Wildlife Rescue. Using pasta “dino bones,” little paleontologists can assemble a fossil skeleton and take photos with inflatable dinos. Special screenings of Flying Monsters featuring jaw-dropping digital recreations of pterosaurs will show in the museum’s theater throughout the day.

Special activities for Jurassic Experience run from 10am-2pm, and the Science Mill will be open from 10am-4pm. Visitors are encouraged to pre-purchase general admission tickets online to help ensure space for all and provide contact-free entry. Visit the admission counter to reserve tickets to Jurassic Flight at no additional cost—arrive early, because these limited spots will “fly!” (Minimum arm span requirement of 48 inches to ride Jurassic Flight). The first 100 guests receive a free dino treat from Lady Bird Lane Café.

Science Mill admission is $11 per adult, $9.50 for ages 3-18, $9.00 for seniors, $5.50 for military, and free for ages 0-2. Science Mill members get in free.

The Science Mill is a family destination offering a fun, interactive learning environment for visitors of all ages. Through cutting-edge exhibits, games and programs, the non-profit science museum expands understanding and appreciation of science in everyday life. The Science Mill is housed in an historic 1880s mill at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City, TX. More information at ScienceMill.org.