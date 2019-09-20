Tag! You’re It! Marathon Kids Kicks Off Inaugural TAG! Event

Studio 512
Marathon Kids invites Austinites age 21 and up to come out and celebrate the launch of its inaugural spring event called TAG! Level Up! TAG!

Level Up is a family-friendly festival coming to Austin in April 2020. All ages can play so come ready to compete, and level up.

There will be arenas for games (some for adult teams; some for kids), music, food, and a whole lot of fun. For more information on TAG! visit Taglevelup.com.

RSVP here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tag-launch-party-tickets-68017585429 for a party under the stars on September 26 in the GSD&M Backyard in Downtown Austin.

Enjoy food, drinks, a DJ and a professional tag exhibition. Admission is free.

Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving! Learn more at www.marathonkids.org, or by calling (512) 477-1259. You can also follow them on social media, @MarathonKids.

