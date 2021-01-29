Tacori Bridal Has You Covered For Wedding Season

A new year has begun and that means wedding season is right around the corner. For this weeks Fine Jewelry Friday Stephanie Belarge from M Robinson Fine Jewelers joined us to tell us all about their Tacori collection.

So why would one choose Tacori Bridal?

First off Tacori is not a just a solitaire from anywhere. These beautiful rings are handcrafted in California. It is also a family focused business.

What makes Tacori different Tacori was one of the pioneers to create a 3 sided ring.

Unlike paintings that are one dimensional, rings have 3 sides. It’s there special attention to detailing. Tacori has a signature special design on the interface of the ring. Which features there iconic crescent design.

What is Tacori’s most popular Collection?

Tacoris most popular bridal line is Called Dantela Which translates to the word lace. As you can see it has this delicate lace design on the crown. The top of the ring also features spot light diamonds. This makes your center stone appear 30% larger. It’s done perfect to enhance the look while still making your diamond center stage.

For more information visit MRobinsonJewlers.com.

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.