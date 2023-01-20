Photo By Kelly Phillips

Tacodeli just launched two new vegetarian-friendly specials: Beet Mole ($4.50) and Migas & Mole ($4.25). Both specials utilize their smoky, house-made red mole sauce and are available now through February 6th.

Tacodeli’s Beet Mole taco is available during their lunch hours and is made with roasted red beets and avocado topped with red mole, queso fresco, and toasted sesame seeds.

Photo By Kelly Phillips

Their Migas & Mole taco is available during breakfast hours and features migas and avocado topped with red mole and queso fresco. Tacodeli’s red mole is a smoky, spice-forward sauce made with adobo and mushroom stock making these specials rich in flavor while being a safe option for vegetarians.

These new specials are available at all Tacodeli locations for a limited time.