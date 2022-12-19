Photo courtesy Kelly Phillips.

Tacodeli is bringing back their yearly December Specials, the Chile en Nogada and Spiked Horchata, now through January 2nd, 2023. Tacodeli’s Chile en Nogada costs $5.50 and is a fan-favorite every year. It begins with a roasted Anaheim pepper as the base and is then stuffed with HeartBrand Ranch Akaushi picadillo, drizzled with a creamy walnut goat cheese sauce, and topped with fresh pomegranate seeds and cilantro. The Chile en Nogada recipe originates from Puebla and is widely considered a national dish of Mexico.

Photo courtesy Kelly Phillips.

Along with the Chile en Nogada, Tacodeli is also bringing back their Spiked Horchata! Tacodeli’s Spiked Horchata is dairy-free and is made in-house with almond horchata, Bacardi Rum, Nutmeg, and Cinnamon. Their Spiked Horchata is available for dine-in (12oz for $9) and to-go (16 oz. for $18, 64 oz. for $64). Their 64-ounce to-go offering is perfect for holiday parties and family gatherings.

Photo courtesy Kelly Phillips.

These yearly treats will be offered at all Tacodeli locations. Find your closest Tacodeli location here.