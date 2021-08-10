Tacodeli Is Adding Alcohol & Dinner Menus For The First Time Ever

Let’s TACO-bout Tacodeli! A top Austin favorite spot for handcrafted tacos and fresh, local fare, is launching cocktails and dinner service for the first time ever at all locations across Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The new launch will start on August 23, 2021.

Tacodeli’s new dinner menu was inspired by their classic menu with flavorful, vibrant plates including:

Pastor Yucatan: Pastor pork served on top of banana leaf and garnished with red onion escabeche, served with black beans and Mexican rice

Mole de Pollo: Chicken in mole sauce with crumbled queso fresco and sesame seeds served with black beans and white veggie rice

Escalopas Especial: seared scallops garnished with seasoned cashews, served with sauteed spinach and a cauliflower puree

Arrachera Flank Steak: Mojo garlic-seasoned flank steak topped with Mexichurri garnish, served with black beans and Mexican rice

Esquites Mexican Street Corn: with diced red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, and bacon bits

Photo By: Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Tacodeli’s new addition of alcohol includes a handmade cocktail menu with frozen margaritas, cocktails, beer, and more. All cocktails are made with fresh juices and include 16oz to-go options:

Tacodeli Frozen SenoRita: Tacodeli’s frozen margarita is made with 100% blue agave Mont Alban Plata Tequila mixed with a blend of organic cane sugar, Paula’s local orange liqueur and fresh squeezed lime juice. Topped with Southern Spice’s all natural salt rim and lime. 12oz / 16oz to-go

Tacodeli SenoRita on the Rocks : Tacodeli's citrus margarita on the rocks is made with 100% blue agave, hand-harvested el Jimador tequila mixed with a blend of organic cane sugar, Paula's local orange liqueur and fresh squeezed lime juice. Topped with Southern Spice's all natural salt rim and lime. 12 oz / 16oz to-go

La Dama Paloma: Tacodeli's paloma is a refreshing blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, El Jimador silver, lime juice, citrus bitters, and topped with Rambler's grapefruit sparkling mineral water. Topped with Southern Spice's all natural salt rim and lime. 12 oz / 16oz to-go

SenoRita Swirls : Tacodeli's frozen swirl margarita is made with their frozen margarita and blended with your choice of made from scratch agua frescas

Watermelon Swirl Frozen SenoRita: Crafted with house-made sandia agua fresca. Topped with Southern Spice's all natural salt rim and lime.

Horchata Swirl Frozen SenoRita: Crafted with house-made horchata agua fresca. Topped with Southern Spice's all natural salt rim and lime. 12 oz / 16oz is to-go

Seasonal Swirl SenoRita – Basil Pina

Basil Pina Local beers and new canned cocktail Epic Western, made with 100% blue agave tequila, mineral water, salt and lime, are also available

Photo By: Tacodeli

Photo By: Mackenzie Smith Kelley

The dinner and cocktail menus were developed by co-founder Roberto Espinosa, who also oversees the overall culinary program for Tacodeli.

As we grow as a restaurant company, we continue to focus on providing our guests the best quality sourcing and preparations. We are thrilled to introduce vibrant new alcohol and dinner menus that we hope our guests find as exciting as we do!” Roberto Espinosa, co-founder

Photo By: Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Tacodeli opened in Austin in 1999, but their story began long before in Mexico City. That’s where their founder Roberto grew up and first fell in love with the magical flavors of the taqueria. Years later, his childhood memories mixed with Austin’s friendly vibes to inspire Tacodeli’s food and the way we share it.

Find out more about Tacodeli at Tacodeli.com and give them a follow on social media at @tacodeli. Tacodeli has 11 locations throughout Texas. Six Austin locations, four Dallas, and one Houston location.