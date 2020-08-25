Tackle “Maskne” With Tips From Kiss N’ Makeup

If you’re seeing breakouts on the lower half of your face because you’re wearing your face mask, you aren’t alone! Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup chatted with Studio 512 about her tips to tackle “maskne.”

“Maskne” is really Acne Mechanica, and it forms when sweat, oil and bacteria are trapped on your face. In this case, it’s due to the face that you have a covering that won’t let your skin breathe.

Karen’s top tip is to keep your mask clean, if it’s cloth: that means washing after every wear! If you’re using disposable masks, discard them daily.

Here’s a surprising tip: scale back on your skincare routine, even if that means products you use at night! Karen says that more products = more skin challenges. Aim for mild, fragrance-free options, and keep in mind that the mask will intensify any product you use. If you’re a retinol user, that might mean scaling back usage to 1-2 times a week, or only on days where you know you’ll be at home.

Take this time to really play up your brows and eyes, but give your face a break when it comes to foundation and lipstick where the mask will hit.

If you’ve got a breakout and you’re wondering how to treat it, Karen suggests over-the-counter spot treatments with glycolic or benzoyl peroxide (low grade). Consulting with your dermatologist and/or esthetician is a plus!

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at kissnmakeup.com. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

