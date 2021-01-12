Symptoms and Remedies For Cedar Fever

The cedar season generally begins in early December and lasts until mid-February. The peak of the cedar season is typically the second week of January. Wheatsville Co-op has come to our rescue with some products and ways we can treat and prevent our cedar fever symptoms.

What Is Cedar Fever?

Cedar fever is essentially a seasonal allergy and very common to us Central Texans. Pollen from the cedar tree, like many other allergens, can cause an inflammatory response in our body. When we inhale cedar pollen, the substances in the pollen trigger our immune system. Although the pollen itself is harmless, your immune system generates an inflammatory response to block what it sees as a potentially dangerous intruder. This is similar to how it protects you from viruses and bacteria.

Cedar Fever Symptoms Include:

blocked nasal passages

fatigue

itchy, watery eyes

runny nose

sneezing

sore throat

partial loss of smell

Products To Help Treat & Prevent:

•Herbalogic Easy Breather – This is a powerful blend of Superfoods and Adaptogens like magnolia and mint that promote clear sinus, soothe the repertory system, nasals, and eye irritation due to environmental factors, and seasonal changes. They come in a convenient dropper that can be mixed with your favorite beverage!

•Elderberry syrups and throat drops – Elderberry is an antioxidant powerhouse with anti-inflammatory properties that help clear up sinus infections and boost immunity. Since allergies involve an overreaction of the immune system as well as inflammation, elderberry is the perfect remedy. Wheatsville’s store brand is affordable, tasty, and organic.

•Chest rubs and inhalers – olbas inhaler is perfect for rapid relief if you are experiencing nasal congestion. An all-natural blend of menthol, peppermint, and eucalyptus provides an awesome cooling effect. If you’re not a fan of inhalers the Olbas massage oil has the same great ingredients, its penetrating vapors stimulate and enhance breathing topically.

•Teas – Traditional Medicinals Breathe Easy tea is like a breath of fresh air in every cup. This herbal tea contains eucalyptus and mint which can be used to reduce swelling of the respiratory tract and sinuses, we love to sweeten it with local honey which is wonderful for allergies as well.

•Tips for the Neti Pot – Neti pots are great to treat symptoms of nasal allergies, sinus problems or colds, it clears out spores and debris. It’s important to use bottled water that has been distilled or sterilized.

•Kor Shots – Kor Shots are a fun way to combat cedar with blends like the following:

IMMUNCE+ Acerola – This powerful shot is packed with time-tested ingredients to boost your immune system and has 500% of your daily vitamin C.

WELLNESS – This shot delivers all of the health and nutritional benefits of ginger, including digestive and immune support. This super popular shot combines freshly pressed organic ginger with the freshest California lemons, refreshing coconut water, and a pinch of Cayenne pepper.

Wheatsville has two locations—one on South Lamar and one on Guadalupe. You can pick up these items for 20 percent off on January 15 through 17. Co-op members will receive an additional 15 percent off.

To learn more about Wheatsville and their daily specials visit their website for more details. They are even hiring!