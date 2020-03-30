Sweeten Up Your Day With Homemade Lemonade

Elevate Bartending created a video series to have a little fun while everyone is dealing with these uncertain times. Owner Rachel Pry loved the idea of virtual happy hours bringing friends together, so she thought that sharing some drink ideas would be a helpful and fun way to contribute. Rachel’s daughter, Claire watched her mom make some videos and wanted to make one for kids to cheer them up, too! Claire mixes up a single serving lemonade by squeezing a lemon into a glass of ice, adding simple syrup, and topping it off with filtered water.

Elevate Bartending is so grateful to their clients for being flexible and positive during this difficult time. They feel confident we all will emerge from this crisis with a greater appreciation of celebrating life’s precious moments together.

Contact Elevate Bartending for bar-tending services for weddings, showers, holiday parties, or any other reason to celebrate. They are still booking events for the rest of the year. And will be ready to party when all of this is over!