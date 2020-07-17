Sweeten Up & Cool Down With These Local Ice Cream Shops

We have scooped up some of the best ice cream shops here in town to help you and your family celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Saturday, July 19, 2020.





Authentic Italian Gelato Company located on Barton Springs Road. Made with fresh ingredients daily with no preservatives! The flavors will give your taste buds a trip to Italy! TIP: Order the pistachio.

Vegan ice cream shop opens daily from 2-10pm for curbside pickup only! Sweet Ritual makes dairy-free ice cream in small artisan batches from scratch ingredients. The women- owned business partners with local producers and suppliers– using real fruit, fragrant spices, and hand-made vegan baked goods.

Photo By: @DairyFreeEats

Everything served to you at Sweet Ritual is compostable: the bowls, straws, cups, and spoons. They compost with Break it Down, a local composting facility. ToGoCo provides all of their compostable paper goods.





Boozy ice cream and craft cocktails in a 1920s bungalow in Austin, TX. They are open and are taking safety measures! Pickup and delivery are also available.





Photos By: @LickIceCreams

Made in Austin since 2011 with 100% Mill-King milk & cream. Unique flavors inspired by what’s in season locally! You can get 35% OFF their pints at Whole Foods. Offer is valid for Amazon Prime members in-store and online at Whole Foods Market on Amazon through July 28th.

Photo By: Amy’s Ice Cream

Amy’s ice cream has been serving up delicious desserts since 1984 and has been voted the best ice cream in town 8 years in a row by readers of the Austin Chronicle. They’re offering curbside and delivery!

Ariana Quant, the head pastry chef from Uchi and Uchiko shares tips + tricks to elevate store bought ice cream. Plus, she has two recipes you must add to your recipe book!

Pour a shot of espresso on top of your favorite scoop to make an Affogato. (Think more along the line of vanilla, chocolate, or butter pecan-flavored ice cream.) For the kiddos, try some ginger ale poured over rainbow sherbet.

Love Sweet + Salty? Simply crush up some salted kettle chips onto your vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

Root Beer Granita: Alternative To A Traditional Root Beer Float

1/4 c. Sugar

1/4c. Water

3 ea. your favorite root beer (12 oz bottle)

Start by making a simple syrup by bringing your sugar and water to a boil. Cool down slightly before adding soda. Pour into a shallow glass pan. Carefully put in freezer and allow to freeze overnight. Before serving, scrape granita by using a fork, working from the top to the bottom. Pro tip: throw your ice cream dish in the freezer beforehand so you have a chilled bowl to eat from. Your sundae won’t melt as fast.

Classic Vanilla Ice Cream

6 c. Whole milk

3 c. Cream

2 ea. Vanilla bean

15 each egg yolks

2 1/4c. Sugar

1/4t. Salt

Scald together milk, cream, and vanilla bean in medium size pot. Pull off the heat and allow to steep for 30 min for vanilla to infuse. In Kitchen Aid, using whisk attachment, whip together egg yolks and sugar until thick and pale. Return pot to simmer. Whisk in aerated eggs. Continue whisking until 172°F is reached. Strain mixture through fine mesh strainer and ice batch until cool. Allow to mature overnight. If you have an immersion blender, blend before spinning your ice cream. If not, give it a good whisk. Churn your ice cream according to your ice cream machine’s directions.

This recipe lends itself well for dry infusions, like teas, dry spices, even orange zest, as well as extracts like peppermint or almond. For inclusions, churn ice cream, then fold in your toppings like candy pieces, cookies, or jams. Play around to find your favorite combination.