Sweet…& Sour? Rosie & Steph Try “Sour Patch Kids” Cookies

Rosie was standing in line at Ross where there are lots of treats on display, and some wording caught her eye: “Sour Patch Kids Cookies. It’s a Thing.” It was the backside of a family size bag of Sour Patch Kids, and it sounded terrible, so of course she had to buy it to try on the show!

The cookies are just two ingredients: sugar cookie mix and Sour Patch Kids.

1 pkg (17.5 oz.) sugar cookie mix

1.5 cups Sour Patch Kids

Bake at 350 degrees (or 325 for nonstick pans). The Sour Patch Kids bag says 6-8 minutes, but Rosie’s Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough took about double that time. The instructions say to add the candy to the actual cookie mix, but Rosie tried adding the candy three ways: on top, mixed in, and a little of both.

Steph is trying out a plant-based diet this week, and Sour Patch Kids are cleared for her to eat! She popped by the store and picked up some vegan cookies called Partake, adding Sour Patch Kids to them in the microwave.