Sweat-Proof Makeup That Won’t Budge This Summer

Lip Service XO creates custom blend lipsticks that are cruelty free, non-toxic and made of botaniically-infused pure minerals.

Lead Artist/ Founder of Lip Service XO stops in the studio and shares some of his tips and tricks to help us look cool in this Texas heat.



To get the look:

First, start with a clean face and use moisterizer and a primer to prep your skin. Using a long wearing foundation will help with a long lasting base. Just keep in mind less is more. Applying with a damp beauty blender sponge is key!

Billy then shows us how to brighten the undereyes and says, the best blending tool to use is your fingers. This helps press the product into your skin to give off a more natural look.

A versitile trick is using one of Lip Service’s custom lipsticks as blush and on the lips. To finish off the look use a little powder to lock in everything. And if you’d like to be a bit fancy, add a long-lasting setting spray.

For more information about LIP SERVICE XO, visit their website at: www.lipservicexo.com.

Or contact them directly:

(512) 636-4606

@LipServiceXO