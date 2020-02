The cutting of the cake is a tradition that represents the first activity done as a couple. Thank you to Sweet Cakes 4 U for providing the treats to help celebrate Mr. and Mrs. Munoz.

Sweet Cakes 4 U offers a variety of baked goods to enjoy in the store or to go, specializing in cake by the slice! For more information, check them out at 302 S Main St #101, Buda, TX 78610, or call (512) 312- 4594 for more details.

https://www.facebook.com/sweetcakes4ubuda/