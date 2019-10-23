Sweater Weather Tips With Altatudes

Texas weather is changing up — and so should our wardrobe! Alta Alexander of Altatudes stopped by to tell us what cuts, looks and textures are in for sweaters this fall.

Striped Just Right!

On Allie:

Trend: Add color and flair with a patterned piece and keep it going from head to toe! You’ll going to see color throughout the season from daywear to evening. Pair textures in a whimsical way no matter the occasion!1

Tip: Try a bright colors in your sweaters with bright pants! Is a great way to liven up your day and stay right on trend.

Here Allie wears: Rocking high-neck red sweater with bellowy sleeves, striped red and pink slack, and a poppin fuschia pink mule to put a little pep in her step!

Fuzzy for Shizz-o!

On Alta:

Trend: Look for sustainable pieces. This sweater is made from

Alpaca fleece, a natural fiber harvested from alpaca. It’s soft, lightweight and warm!

Tip: Don’t overlook sleeveless sweaters! They’re great for Austin sporadic weather! You can layer it over a turtleneck or throw a snug-sleeved jacket on top of it – and un-layer as the temps increase.

Here Alta wears: Black, fuzzy sleeveless sweater with a black jean, and taupe high-heeled mule!

Altatudes is located on East 12th Street. Go to www.altatudes.com for more information, or call (512) 761-4292.