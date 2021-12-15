Sweat Your Way To Better Health This Holiday Season With Sweatland

Sweatland Founder Kelly Kalyan joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about her “12 Days of Sweatland Deals and Giveaways” and the advantages of infrared saunas.

The holidays typically bring on stress, overeating, indulging, and just slipping out of our regular health care routines — not to mention the heightened chance of getting colds as we mix and mingle with friends.

Kalyan said infrared sauna use can benefit all of these problems in a major way:

Boost your immune system by increasing the production of white blood cells to fight off anything that comes your way

Boost your mood by stimulating your neurotransmitters and feel-good chemicals to keep your mood elevated and relaxed

Boist your metabolism by increasing caloric burn. You can skip the gym and still burn up to 600 calories

Boost your body’s natural detoxification process and biohack your season of too much fun or stress

Boost your heart health by increasing circulation stimulating a cascade of healing capabilities

“Many of our clients will notice benefits from infrared sauna use right away, such as an increase in energy levels, feeling relaxed, less muscle tension, and a euphoric feeling. Some of our more active clients describe a feeling very similar to a runner’s high,” Kalyan said.

Creating a ‘ritual’ routine

“It typically takes three to five sessions before one truly begins to feel the full range of benefits. The results are cumulative and much like a regular workout routine or nutrition plan when you use the infrared sauna on a routine basis and you will optimize your therapeutic benefits. We like to refer to it as creating a ritual,” Kalyan said. “You can feel and measure the results with routine use.”

“After three sessions, you are feeling relaxed and refreshed. Your body is starting to acclimate to the infrared sauna sessions, you are increasing circulation and blood flow to the tissues. You are now beginning to experience a small portion of the overall health benefits like weight loss, pain relief, reduction in cellulite, skin rejuvenation, and mental clarity.”

“After four to eight sessions, your core temperature is rising swiftly burning more calories and more effectively eliminating toxins. You have officially started to unlock the powerful detoxification process. Your skin is glowing, you are unlocking anti-aging potential and stimulating your body’s natural ability to heat itself. You’re treating your mind, body and soul.”

“After nine to 16 sessions, your body is now fully acclimated to the infrared sauna sweat sessions and complete cellular detoxification is underway, eliminating harmful heavy metals, aches, pains, and stiffness. Circulation has now increased stimulating a myriad of healing capabilities. Your overall stress levels are lowered and you have entered a state of complete relaxation.”

“More than 17 sessions and you’re creating a new ritual. You have committed to a lifestyle change and a healthier you. You are starting to look and feel your best. You can see, feel and measure the results. You are detoxifying at a deep cellular level and stimulating your immune system. You are sleeping better, increasingly stress-free, and healing naturally from within your body. You’re happier and healthier!”

12 Days of Sweatland Deals and Giveaways

“In the spirit of the holidays, we are excited to announce our ’12 Days of Sweatland Deals and Giveaways.’ We’re offering discounts on products and services, fun stocking stuffers, small giveaways, and large prize winners too. Our gift cards will also be discounted making great Holiday gifts for just about anyone. And we are premiering our year-long unlimited sweat membership. It’s costs only a little more than if you paid our retail rate for only one month,” Kalyan said. “It will only be available for purchase now through Christmas so take advantage of this once-a-year offer at our lowest possible rate. Make sure to follow us on Instagram @thesweatland to see the daily announcements of our 12 Days of Sweatland Deals and Giveaways.“

Sign up and learn more at TheSweatland.com or call 512-494-4800.

