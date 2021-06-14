Sweat-Proof Summer Styling With Greer Image Consulting

The summer heat is here: Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting responded to Rosie’s request for sweat-proof outfits that don’t require us to wear black for the next 3-6 months! Here are her top tips:

Try light colors — light colors help camouflage sweat just like dark ones do, especially with breezy tops!

Do a summertime halter top — cut-in tops or flutter sleeves will help give your armpits room to sweat and dry out quicker.

Opt for an open neckline — less fabric up top can help keep your neck/chest/trunk cool.

Love to layer? Swap to soft fabrics — if they move with the wind, they're probably going to work well in the heat. You can fan them out and they dry quickly!

It’s a brand-new world: is your wardrobe ready? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

