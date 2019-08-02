Sway Thai Celebrates National Watermelon Day

It’s the start of August, and summer fruits are at their peak! Jake Worth, the Assistant General Manager of Sway West Lake Hills, came to Studio 512 to take watermelon up a notch with Sway’s “Monk Water” cocktail.

The Monk Water is made with vodka, lime, cucumber, mint, cilantro, soda water and, of course, fresh watermelon juice. It’s a muddled drink that utilizes cilantro stems, cucumber, mint, palm syrup first, then adds ice, vodka and watermelon juice using a Japanese-style jigger. The Monk Water gets shaken, strained and topped with a dash of soda for a refreshing finish.

Check out Sway’s event this weekend: it’s called Moo Sway All Day, and it features Thai brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour pricing for alcoholic beverages all day and a curated live DJ set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’ll take place this Sunday, August 4th at the Domain NORTHSIDE location.

Sway is an award-winning modern Thai restaurant located in Austin, Texas. The restaurant also boasts a weekday happy hour program at all locations featuring half-off all alcoholic beverages Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., including the Monk Water cocktail.

Sway is all about modern Thai cuisine. For more information on their menu, check out www.swaythai.com, or you can visit them in person at 1417 South 1st Street.