It’s spooky season! We had Mark Sadowski, General Manager at Sway stop by to teach us how to create a color-changing cocktail called the Same Same Tonic.

This delightful brew uses a Butterfly Pea Gin that steeps for 24 hours, turning a fun and funky purple — perfect for Halloween drinks!

To learn more about Sway, check them out on their website www.SwayThai.com.