Sustainable Sushi with Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

Did you know that tunafish can only breed after the age of six? And that most tunafish never live to breeding age? That’s why Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen is participating in #TimeOutForTuna. For the entire summer season, Lucky Robot is not serving any of their tuna dishes on Tuesdays in order to conserve the natural resource that is the dwidling tuna population.

In the month of May, Bluefin Tuna begin their breeding season around the world. Pacific Bluefin breed in the Sea of Japan, while Western Atlantic BFT come to the Gulf of Mexico. Due to their popularity, many are being harvested before they can reach breeding age. Currently, only 3.3% of Pacific Bluefin and 7.5% of Western Atlantic Bluefin tuna are of breeding age.

Luckily, we didn’t visit on a Tuesday and got to see Chef Jay Huang make his favorite dish, the Chikitoro! It immitates a fatty tuna by replacing the typical layer of tuna fat wih a layer of torched pork lardo. It doesn’t get more Texas than pork on sushi! And you can rest easy knowing that the tuna you’re eating is sourced ethically; Lucky Robot only serves line-caught Hawaiian Bigeye Tuna

No matter where you are, make sure to #TimeOutForTuna this breeding season and reduce your tuna consumption. And when you do indulge, make sure you do it at a place that sustainably sources their fish, like Lucky Robot!

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen is located at 1303 South Congress Avenue. You can find more information about reservations, #TimeOutForTuna, and the rest of their eco-friendly dishes on their website, www.luckyrobotatx.com