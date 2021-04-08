Sustainable Jewelry For A Brighter Future

You make sustainable jewelry. Why is sustainability so important to you as a brand?

Sustainability is important to me. When my niece was born, I made a promise to love, protect and support her. I want her niece and her grand kids to have clean air to breathe and water to drink. My brand is an extension of me, and how I relate to the world. So, if I can be a part of something positive, then I make the adjustments.

What kind of adjustments have you made in both your jewelry and lifestyle?

I’ve made adjustments slowly. I use recycled metal and the process in which I cast leaves less of a carbon footprint. Over the years, I have learned where all of my material is made. I keep away from sweatshops. I also design staple/timeless and durable jewelry. The intention is to wear it longer. While trends are fun, they pass and we often throw out those clothes and accessories. Making jewelry for real life is also important. You are more likely to wear it if you can “set it and forget it.” You can swim, sweat and shower in my jewelry.

As far as my lifestyle, I have implementing similar changes. I choose staples pieces like solid color tops that I can wear for several years and well made and classic shoes. I also shop with my current closet in mind. I ask myself “Will these shoes goes with a lot of the pants I already have? Do I have a top really similar to this one already?” Outside of fashion I have made changes, such as using washable clothes for cleaning off make up, unplugging my computer charger when I sleep, etc.

These sounds like easy options. But, are they more expensive?

It can be a little investment on the front end but, over time, you will likely save a lot of money and embarrassing photos. A lot of businesses are offering payment plans on our sites. It feels good and if the product is made well, which it should be if it’s ethically made, then it will last a long time. Plus, you’re worth it.

For more information visit LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

Sponsored by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.