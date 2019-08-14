Sustainable Fashion With Lela Orr

We had some star power in the studio! Lela Orr, former Project Runway contestant and sustainable fashion designer, came to tell us about her line, and how to spot environmentally-friendly clothes.

Lela brought three outfits to show us that she’s designed and styled. Sustainability can be hard to spot, but she gave us some tips on selecting things that are good to Mother Earth.

Lela’s Season 17 Project Runway line is called Ferrah. Ferrah is a Texas-based zero-waste womenswear brand, meaning nothing is tossed, rather, the Ferrah team reuses “scrap” fabric to make new textiles and accessories, recycles spare materials, or donates excess fabric. Designing clothes this way is trickier, as you have to think about ways to use extra odds and ends, but it keeps material out of a landfill.

She also mentioned Project 333, which is a great way for people to get started with sustainable fashion. The idea is to wear only 33 articles of clothing (including accessories, jewelry, outerwear and shoes) for the next 3 months — tough! But this can be a great stepping stone to whittling down your closet to the things that are most important to you.

Learn more about Lela’s looks and her sustainable approach to fashion with her Ferrah line at www.ferrah.co. You can also follow along with Lela’s journey on social media, www.instagram.com/FerrahOfficial.