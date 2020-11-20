Sustainable And Ethically Made Jewelry By Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Laura Elizabeth Jewelry is made for women, by women. This morning Stephanie and Rosie talked with jewelry designer Laura Elizabeth Stuart about her line.

How did you start making jewelry?

I was a nanny in graduate school, in LA. One of the kids wanted to take a jewelry-making class. Generally, as a nanny, I didn’t wear jewelry because toddlers like to pull on everything and stick anything they can get their hands on, in their mouths. That’s why I make my jewelry non-toxic and kid-friendly.

What makes it kid-friendly and sustainable?

I make everything in the US, with trusted metals and regulations. I use recycled material and a process that is better on the environment. No toxins are left on the pendants. Lastly, I double-loop each pendant to their chains. The Cactus and Dawn necklaces are examples of this. This keeps the pendant in the front while also adding more durability. I also wire-wrap everything together, which is stronger than other ways of connecting.

Where can we find Laura Elizabeth?

LauraElizabethJewelry.com, Hearth & Soul boutique in Tarrytown & now through Sunday at A Christmas Affair. Market entry is $15 and you can get tickets at AChristmasAffair.com

