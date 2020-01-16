Sushi Tastebud Test With Ebisu Austin

We may not be seaside, but we got a taste of the ocean with help from our friends at Ebisu Sushi!

Steph and Rosie put their tastebuds to the test by trying different types of fish and naming them by flavor. Sushi is Stephanie’s favorite meal!

Ebisu has traditional Japanese fare, but with a modern twist! Visit them in person at the Galleria Oaks Shopping Plaza in North Austin. You can also learn more about new, seasonal menu items and special offers by following them on social media, @EbisuAustin, and online at www.ebisuaustin.com.