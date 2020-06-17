“Surviving Texas Probate” With The Wiewel Law Firm

Andy Roddick Foundation is offering administrators, teachers and families a free, virtual version of its Summer Learning Program – ARF Summer at Home. This eight-week virtual program provides an enriching and educational experiences to students at home.

ARF Summer at Home is designed by elementary school teachers. The activities are aligned to the Texas Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards.

“COVID-19 school closures will undoubtedly have a devastating impact on student achievement and well-being,” says the Foundation’s CEO Richard Tagle. “Without support over the summer, students could return to school next fall nearly a full year behind where they typically are.”

To help stem the COVID-19 slide, each week students will receive:

“These highly engaging activities are designed to help students hang on to their hard-earned academic skills during this period of time when they either can’t or don't feel safe attending a physical summer camp,” Tagle says.

ARF Summer at Home continues now through Friday, July 31, 2020. Each week's lesson plans and playlists will be delivered to parents and caregivers' inbox before the start of the week. Lessons can be completed in a prescribed sequence or at a student’s own pace.

Register for the free camp here!