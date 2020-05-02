Surprise Mom This Mother’s Day With Kendra Scott Jewelry

In the wake of COVID-19, many businesses have been forced to pivot quickly to adapt to customers’ changing needs. As a Texas founded, Texas based brand, Kendra Scott has succeeded in developing innovative philanthropic and retail efforts to support its Texas community during this time.

The brand is committed to understanding and adapting to what the new normal of retail will look like in our state, and joining forces with civic leaders to strategize on how we can get business back up and running.

The newest initiative the brand has fast tracked demonstrates Kendra Scott’s commitment to its customers and community: Curbside Delivery, launching in 21 (out of 23) Texas stores, ahead of Mother’s Day!

Kendra Scott’s purpose is to thoughtfully and joyfully connect through beautiful jewelry that gives back to the causes and people its customers care most about. The brand was built on experience, and now more than ever believes it is important to keep that genuine connection to its customer.

As a retail business, Kendra Scott does not deliver a product their customer needs, but a product she wants and that brings her joy. With this new curbside initiative, Texas customers can enjoy a new and easy-to-access way to reach the brand, particularly in the weeks leading up to Mother’s Day.

Kendra Scott has 3 Austin area locations: her flagship on SoCo, North Lamar and The Domain. For more information, go to kendrascott.com.