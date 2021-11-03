Supporting Local: Shop Small With Texas-Based Minority Designers

Austin is known for its food, drinks and entertainment…but our city is also rapidly becoming a fashion capital! Swas Sah, Studio 512 intern, chatted with Rosie and Steph about minority designers in Austin and the greater Texas area.

Hawkins Bucklew Jewelry Design

Hawkins Bucklew began as a passion project to empower underserved women by Sheila Hawkins-Bucklew. This brand has evolved from a locally-crafted jewelry company to an international fashion movement of women’s empowerment through Sheila’s creation of Women’s Ethos-Chic Statement Jewelry. Sheila wanted women across different cultures to embrace who they are authentically, and give them the chance to live the life they desire. Though Hawkins Bucklew is a for-profit company, their social impact strategy, Showroom 808, was created to provide scalable solutions for creative women entrepreneurs. Check out their website, HawkinsBucklew.com, to see earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more.

Moneé Elizabeth

Moneé Elizabeth is a destination for quality — yet affordable — jewelry that is made to last. From simple necklaces to statement earrings, Moneé Elizabeth specializes in pieces for the everyday wardrobe as well as for special occasions. Latreacia Moneé, the founder of the company, developed a passion for jewelry making at a very young age. With her entrepreneurship mindset, she launched her handmade jewelry and made statement pieces that are known for quality and longevity. Latreacia designs and handcrafts her pieces personally in her studio in Austin, Texas. Check out her website, MoneeElizabeth.com, for a look at her designs.

Uwakstar Designs

Uwakstar Designs is an Austin-owned shop that opened in 2018. The company was born out of a desire to create colorful and inspiring fashion that was not available locally. They source their fabrics from all over the world, but their design inspiration comes from looking at the vibrant colors of African print fabrics. Their goods are designed for the woman that is seeking dynamic, handmade pieces that cannot be found anywhere else. They specialize in crafting leather and fabric handbags and accessories, while also offering the direct purchase of their multicolored fabrics for those wishing to create their own pieces. Learn more at UwakstarDesigns.com, and find them at the Amatuli Galleria at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock on the weekends from 5-10 p.m.

Maya’s Desi Boutique

Maya’s Desi Boutique is a Nepali-owned fashion boutique, which started off as an online boutique on Instagram, and just opened its first location in Dallas, Texas a few weeks ago. It’s close to Swas’ heart, as she is also originally from Nepal. Maya’s Desi Boutique was born while Sony Pathak, the founder of the boutique (and a UT alum), was studying abroad in India and fell in love with sarees on the streets of Lucknow and Dilli. This love for fashion was shared with the co-founders of the company, Jeny and Sarita Pathak, who grew the business from their garage to a brick-and-motor store in Dallas. Check out their wardrobe at MayasDesiBoutique.com.