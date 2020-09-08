Supporting High School Football With Spirit & Sparkle & M Robinson Fine Jewelers

High School Football is starting up all over Central Texas. This morning Stephanie spoke with Ray Gill and Shelly Wiegand about how M Robinson Fine Jewelers is supporting and celebrating the return of football.

You guys are bringing jewelry and football together with the Spirit & Sparkles fan cam this season on KBVO’s Big Game of The Week – can you tell us what that is?

For Friday night football we have an opportunity to share the enthusiasm that fans are feeling with the crowd with the viewers at home. It lets people all over Central Texas enjoy High School Football from their couch.

Speaking of community what other events are you involved with?

We work with local school districts as well as other businesses to help businesses to help support each other. It’s so important to help foster these communities and relationships and help out where you can in these times.

Your flagship store is incredible! Can you tell us what makes M Robinson Fine Jewelers different when it comes to finding jewelry?

We have all the top brands from across the world. We searched long and hard over the past three years for the perfect location and to be able to offer these renowned brands to Central Texans.

For more information MRobinsonJewelers.com.

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.