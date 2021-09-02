Support The Texas Book Festival With BookPeople’s Day Of Sales On Thursday, September 2nd

Need a new read? BookPeople is hosting its “Day of Sales” to support the mission of the Texas Book Festival (TBF) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. A portion of every sale will be donated to the Texas Book Festival. Money helps keep the festival free and open to the public, and it also helps provide books for students through Reading Rock Stars and Real Reads, and will keep the bookshelves full through Texas Library Grants. Charley Rejsek of BookPeople shared some of his recommendations for great Texas reads that will be featured at the festival with Studio 512:

Adult fiction book recommendation: “ Olympus, Texas”: A Texas Book Festival Literary Lunch break selection from earlier this year, local author Stacey Swann’s debut novel is not to be missed.

Adult non-fiction book recommendation: “ The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid ” by Lawrence Wright, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Looming Tower.”

Kids’ book recommendation: “ The Old Boat”: Local authors and brothers, Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey, are back with a follow-up to their BookPeople favorite, “The Old Truck .”



The Day of Sales can be accessed via online at bookpeople.com or heading to the BookPeople store in Austin. BookPeople is located at 603 N Lamar Blvd and is open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

This year’s hybrid Texas Book Festival (TBF) will take place on October 23rd-31st, 2021 and will feature renowned authors, panels, book signings, and activities. TBF will announce their full author lineup in mid-September, including which authors will be appearing virtually and in-person.

Be sure to visit www.texasbookfestival.org for upcoming announcements and more information, and join the conversation using the hashtag #txbookfest on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @texasbookfest.