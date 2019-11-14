Support The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles

You see their red kettles all over town: we had Major Lewis Reckline from the Salvation Army stop by the studio to talk to us about the season of giving. The money The Salvation Army raises in their red kettles is the major fundraiser for their programs for an entire year!
The Salvation Army Austin is located at 4700 Manor Road. For more information, check them out online at www.salvationarmyaustin.org.
Sponsored by The Salvation Army. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.